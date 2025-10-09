Thursday PM Forecast: Cool front has passed, changes follow

The much anticipated "cool front" has finally passed, and it will deliver changing weather conditions the next several days. Humidity will steadily lower, rain chances will be near zero, and the first upper 50s low of the fall season is possible!

Today & Tonight: Winds will stay out of the north today, ushering in drier and less humid air. Highs will top out in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will be near zero, so outdoor plans and activities are good to go! Overnight, lows will drop down to the middle 60s.

Up Next: The air gets even drier Friday and into the weekend. Highs will lower to the mid-80s under mainly sunny skies. Lows will get near 60 degrees for several mornings in a row. Some locations could see the first upper 50s of the fall season. You might even think about breaking out those light jackets! These conditions will have some staying power into next week, although temperatures will slowly work higher.

The Tropics: Jerry remains a lopsided tropical storm with most of its storm activity on the east side. Max winds are held at near 65 mph. It’s moving west-northwest but will turn northwest later today, passing just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The strongest winds are on the east side, so major impacts there are unlikely. Jerry could slowly strengthen and become a hurricane by Saturday as wind shear eases. It should turn north, then east into the Atlantic this weekend, staying well southeast of Bermuda.

A gale-force non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the west-northwest of the Azores is producing limited shower activity near its center. Some subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible over the next day or two before it moves over even cooler waters and into a stronger shear environment.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.