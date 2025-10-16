Thursday PM Forecast: cold front could bring showers, storms to some weekend events

Increased humidity may cause some patchy, morning fog to end the workweek and start the weekend. A cold front will then tap into that moisture for some showers and thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As the night starts off clear, overnight lows will drop back down into the low 60s. Once these marks are reached, some patchy fog may develop, leading to reduced visibility in spots for the morning commute. Use low beam headlights and increase following distance if you encounter fog. Skies will clear out substantially by Friday afternoon. It will feel sticky with highs making it into the upper 80s.

Friday Night Blitz: The weather for high school football looks great once again across the Capital Area. Expect kickoff temperatures in the upper 70s under mostly clear skies. Humidity will be noticeable but not oppressive, and no rain is expected.

Homecoming on The Bluff: For Southern University’s Homecoming festivities on Saturday, it won’t be a washout—but you’ll definitely want a precautionary umbrella or poncho. Expect a sticky day with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Clouds will increase, and isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. If any move over campus, disruptions should be brief.

LSU Football: If you’re headed to Nashville for LSU’s game on Saturday, pack for mild but unsettled conditions there as well. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in Middle Tennessee, especially late, so the early game should not have a major problem. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s—warm there for October. See how these conditions stack up for the Tigers with the LSU Kickoff Weather Index.

Weekend: The calm pattern will break down over the weekend. A cold front moving in from the northwest will tap into a humid air mass, and kick out scattered showers and a few thunderstorms—especially Saturday afternoon and into the night. Right now, there’s a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather north and west of Baton Rouge, meaning a spotty instance of strong wind is possible—most will not have any problems. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight into Sunday before the front clears the coast late in the day.

Behind the front, drier and slightly cooler air will move in again. Highs will dip back into the mid-80s by Monday and Tuesday with pleasantly cool mornings in the low 60s. There are signs that a more active pattern will start to develop with more frequent cold fronts. Yet another may pass and send temperatures to the lowest levels so far this season by the middle or end of next week.

The Tropics: A tropical wave is currently moving westward across the tropical central Atlantic at 15-20 mph. There is a low chance of development over the next seven days. However, as the system reaches the central Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week, conditions may become more favorable.

