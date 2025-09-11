Thursday PM Forecast: Air Quality Alert issued for Friday, hot and dry stretch underway

Quiet weather will stick around for the next week, with rain chances staying near zero. We’ll be locked into a steady pattern of sunshine and warm afternoons. Though sweaty at times, these conditions set up great for the Friday Night Blitz and LSU’s big showdown with the Gators!

An Air Quality Alert and Ozone Action Day has been declared for Friday by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for the Baton Rouge metro area. A high-pressure system will stall over the region, which means little to no wind and lots of sun. These conditions are ideal for the formation of ozone and reduced air quality. Anyone with respiratory issues, like asthma, as well as the elderly and young children, should limit time outdoors, especially in the afternoon.

Everyone can do their part to help improve air quality. Drive less, carpool, combine errands, or use a bike or walk, postpone chores that use oil-based paints or other solvents, refuel your vehicle, and mow your lawn after 6 p.m. to reduce emissions during the hottest part of the day and conserve energy at home.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, lows will bottom out in the upper 60s. Little, if any, cloud cover will be found in the skies. The workweek will wrap with a mainly sunny and hot afternoon as highs top out in the low 90s.

Up Next: A stretch of dry, sunny weather is ahead, and you’ll likely need the sprinklers running to keep up. Highs each day will top out in the low to mid-90s—so yes, still hot—but not extreme for this time of year. The real difference you’ll notice is in the humidity, which is gauged best with the dewpoints. Those numbers dropping into the 60s each afternoon will take the edge off the heat and make it feel much more manageable than the steamy conditions we dealt with earlier this summer. All said, that means while it will still be warm, we’re not looking at dangerous heat index values. Evenings will be mild with temperatures falling through the 80s down to morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. This same general pattern should be on a loop for at least a week.

Football Reminder: If you are heading out to LSU Football on Saturday, keep in mind that it is still summer. Keep hydrated given the hot and dry conditions. In addition, you can still very easily catch a sunburn, especially with less cloud cover and humidity expected—both of which can deflect some ultraviolet rays.

The Tropics: A tropical wave will emerge off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days. Conditions may support slow development of the system over the weekend and into early next week as it moves through the tropical Atlantic.

