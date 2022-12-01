Thursday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures will be back before you know it

Temperatures this morning are 35° cooler than they were this time yesterday.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Good morning! It’s cold out there! With a windchill expect it to feel like the 30s through about 9 a.m. Then, this afternoon temperatures will max out in the low 60s with tons of sunshine. Tonight will be chilly, temperatures will be in the 40s.

Up Next: Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will bump up into the 70s. Humidity will go up a bit into the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 60s starting Friday night. Weekend temperatures will be in the 70s with higher humidity. A few showers will be possible on Saturday afternoon, but it will not be a total washout. Temperatures will continue to trend near 80° as we head into next week. Muggy conditions with a few showers will last into next week too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Hurricane season is officially over! CLICK here to read more about the 14 named storms and how much this hurricane season costs.