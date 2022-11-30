2022 Hurricane Season ends; Ranks in the top 10 costliest

Today the 2022 hurricane season comes to a close. There was not a single named storm that made landfall in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, or Texas. Storms in or approaching the Gulf of Mexico repeatedly met cold fronts that pushed all activity to southern Mexico and southwest Florida.

Though all the ingredients were there for another year of above average activity, this season finished with nearly all average statistics. There were 14 total named storms and 14 is the exact average. 8 of those named storms were hurricanes and on average we see 7. Two of them major hurricanes. Both Fiona and Ian reached category 4 strength.

Largely due to the damages from Fiona and Ian, 2022 ranks in the top 10 costliest hurricane seasons. It currently sits at number six with at least $53.5 billion in damages from all 14 storms. That is more costly than 2020 (Laura, Delta, Zeta) that ranks number seven with at least $51.1 billion in damages.

Overall, only 4 storms made landfall over the continental United States; Alex, Colin, Ian, and Nicole.