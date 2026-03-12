Thursday AM Forecast: Turning much cooler and drier behind cold front

Rain has now moved out, and we are turning much cooler and drier behind a cold front. Dust off those jackets, because you will need them the next few days!

Today & Tonight: Although we started off the morning with clouds, a lot of clearing will occur around daybreak. It will feel much cooler today, with highs reaching into the mid-60s. Winds will be quite breezy out of the north, around 15-25 mph, so hang on to your hats! Also keep the jackets close by, as temperatures will fall quickly this evening. They will eventually reach the lower 40s early Friday morning.

Up Next: Temperatures will rebound a bit Friday, with highs near-average, into the mid-70s. Sunshine will dominate all day long.

If you’re planning to attend the Wearin’ of the Green parade this Saturday, you hit the weather jackpot! We’re looking at abundant sunshine and afternoon highs right around 80 degrees—absolute perfection for being outdoors. Sunday keeps that warm streak going with highs climbing into the mid-80s, but don't let the warm air fool you. A second cold front is set to swing through as the weekend wraps up, bringing a quick burst of showers Sunday night.

Behind that front, things take a much chillier turn. Monday is going to feel pretty brisk; we’ll be stuck in the 50s for most of the day, though we might hit the low 60s if the sun manages to break through. The real jacket weather arrives Tuesday morning, when we’ll wake up to temperatures sliding all the way down into the upper 30s. If you’ve already been busy in the garden, you’ll definitely want to have those plant covers ready to go for the early part of next week!

— Balin

