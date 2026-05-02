Saturday PM Forecast: Sunshine dominates, a few chilly mornings ahead

The rainy and gloomy pattern is over, and in its place is lots of sunshine! Cooler air is also moving in, meaning the next few nights will be a bit chilly.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies cleared out nicely today, and that will hold into the overnight hours. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly. You will need an extra layer if headed out early Sunday, as lows will be in the upper 40s. Sunshine will dominate for the 2nd half of the weekend. Highs will reach into the upper 70s, making for a very nice feeling day. Get outside, and soak up the beautiful weather!

Up Next: Monday will be almost a copy and paste of Sunday, although temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Clouds and temperatures will increase as we approach the middle of the week. By Wednesday, highs will reach the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated storms will even be possible as a cold front nears the region.

Late Wednesday into Thursday, this front is expected to pass through. Scattered showers and storms are expected, with some of these strong to severe. After the front passes, temperatures will drop. Highs will be near 80 degrees, with lows near 60 degrees through the end of the week. Clouds and even the chance of storms will stick around as the front looks to stall out near the coast.

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– Balin

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