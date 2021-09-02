Thursday AM Forecast: The humidity is set to offer some slight relief

The best time to work outside will be in the morning hours before 10 am. Another Heat Advisory is out for today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The National Weather Service has issued another precautionary heat advisory from 10am though 5pm today. The heat index will max out around 100, but since so many will not have the opportunity to cool down this heat can be dangerous. Take it slow while working outside and drink plenty of water. The best time to work outside will be between sunup and 10am. Showers and storms will spark up along a boundary moving showers from northeast to southwest. Overnight conditions will be slightly less muggy with temperatures near 70 degrees. It may be cool enough to open the windows tonight.

Up Next: Temperatures will be in the low 90s with the heat index scratching 100. A heat advisory may be reissued to encourage all to exercise caution in the heat even though we have had hotter days this year. Looking ahead to Friday there will be no cool down showers, but that also means the humidity will be slightly lower. These same dry conditions will continue through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s for some areas. If you don’t reach the 60s the low 70s will still feel better with lower humidity. Click here to see the 7-day forecast. Think about your neighbors and avoid burning debris at night in order to not smoke out your neighbors while windows are open.

In the Tropics:

Hurricane Larry is expected to become a major hurricane out in the Atlantic and follow the same path as Kate. It is going to be a fish storm in the Atlantic, and not a threat to anyone. Another tropical disturbance is in the Caribbean with a 20% chance of developing. It is forecast to interact with Central America and will be fighting strong upper level winds. Significant development is not expected. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

