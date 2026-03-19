Thursday AM Forecast: Spring arrives with plenty of sunshine and warmth

The cold air that settled over Louisiana is packing its bags, and we are staring down one of the most pleasant weather stretches we’ve seen in quite a while. Whether you have outdoor plans or just want to roll the windows down, the next few days are looking like a win for the Capital Region.

Today & Tonight: Thursday is starting off on the cool side with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s, but we’re going to bounce back quickly. Expect a high of 77°F under beautiful, mostly sunny skies. It’s about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, making for a perfect afternoon to get outside. Tonight won't be nearly as biting as the last couple of nights; we’ll dip down to a much more comfortable 53°F. You might still want a light layer if you’re heading out late or early, but that "frost concern" is officially a thing of the past.

Up Next: As Spring officially begins on Friday, Mother Nature is definitely getting the memo. We’ll see highs hit 81°F to kick off the new season, with morning lows continuing to trend warmer. The weekend is where the "wow factor" really kicks in. Get ready for some serious warmth. We are tracking highs reaching 84°F on both Saturday and Sunday. There’s a chance these numbers could even tick up a degree or two higher as ridging builds in from the west. With zero rain in the forecast, it’s a perfect green light for car washes, patio dining, or spring gardening. The dry streak holds firm through Monday with another high of 84°F. We might see a very slight "cool" down by Tuesday and Wednesday into the low 80s, but we’ll remain well above our typical averages for this time of year.

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— Balin

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