Thursday AM Forecast: No more waking up in the 30s

We have seen the last of the chilly temperatures for 2021.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: This is the last of the wintery temperatures. This afternoon, skies will be sunny, and temperatures will be near 70 degrees. Tonight, temperatures will fall only down into the 50s.

Up Next: Friday afternoon will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, late on Christmas Eve temperatures will be in the low 60s. Skies will be clear all night on Christmas Eve. Conditions will be great for bonfires on the river. Saturday, Christmas Day, will be warm and sunny with temperatures near 80 degrees. The record high for Christmas Day is 83 degrees, although we will be close, the team is not forecasting a broken record this year. Sunday will be a near repeat on Saturday. The warm conditions will last through next week. Afternoon highs will remain in the 70s and 80 through the new year. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!