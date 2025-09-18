Thursday AM Forecast: Mainly dry through Saturday, eyeing a slight pattern shift

Drier air moving into the Capital Area will limit rain chances through Saturday. They will pick back up early next week as more moisture, and several disturbances pass through.

Rest of the Week: The Storm Station is confident in mainly dry conditions through the rest of the week thanks to drier air. Only a 10% coverage is expected, meaning most will stay dry. It's not impossible you see a shower, but it's very unlikely. Highs will remain in the lower 90s, with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday Night Blitz: Highschool football fans will be treated to warm and mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will be near 86 degrees by 6pm, 83 degrees by 8pm, and finally 78 degrees by 10pm. There will be some humidity, but it won't be too extreme.

LSU Football: Saturday will feature a continuation of the end of week weather. Tailgaters will experience temperatures in the 90s, along with mostly dry conditions. If attending the LSU game, the only weather issue will be warm temperatures. The game will start off in the 80s, before dropping into the upper 70s by the end of the game.

Up Next: Sunday will be similar, although increasing moisture will lead to a few more showers. The pattern turns a bit wetter next week. Higher moisture content combined with more lift in the atmosphere will bump coverage into the 30-40% range. Temperatures will be rather unchanged for the start of the new season.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Gabrielle is still weak and disorganized, with dry air and strong winds aloft preventing it from strengthening much right now. Winds are estimated near 50 mph, but the storm could hold steady or even weaken over the next couple of days. By late weekend into early next week, conditions may improve, giving Gabrielle a chance to grow stronger and become better organized. The storm is moving west-northwest at about 15 mph and should gradually turn north and then northeast early next week. While the long-range forecast is uncertain, people in Bermuda should keep a close eye on Gabrielle’s progress. Regardless of the exact track, this storm is no threat to Louisiana.

A tropical wave located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized shower activity. Development of this system is not expected while it moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by Friday morning. Some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend through the middle of next week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

