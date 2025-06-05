Thursday AM Forecast: Hotter days ahead, Switch up in weather pattern next week

Summer’s heating up fast! With highs in the middle-90s (and feeling hotter), it’s a sweaty stretch ahead—just in time for LSU Baseball's big weekend matchup.

Today & Tonight: Plenty of sunshine Thursday will lead to another hot day. Morning temps in the mid-70s will quickly climb to near 80° by 9 a.m., with highs in the low 90s by the afternoon. With rising humidity, it will feel closer to 100° outside. Aside from a stray shower or two, most of the Capital Area will stay dry—and hot. Tonight will be warm and muggy again, with lows around 74° in Baton Rouge.

Weekend: Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days of the week, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values near 105° during the afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine and a very high UV Index of 12, so wear sunscreen and stay cool if you're outside—especially if you're heading out to watch LSU in the Super Regional on Saturday.

Mornings won’t bring much relief, with lows only dipping into the mid-70s due to humidity and some clouds. A few spotty showers could pop up in the afternoons, but the better chance for rain will come Sunday as the weather pattern starts to shift.

Next week: A weather system will approach Louisiana from the northwest late Sunday into Monday. With lots of moisture in the air, this system will help spark showers and thunderstorms through much of the upcoming week. Rain chances will be isolated around the Capital Area on Sunday, but become more scattered to widespread Monday through Wednesday. A few storms could be strong. Because of the clouds and rain, afternoon highs may drop slightly into the upper 80s next week—but it will still feel humid. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

