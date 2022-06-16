Thursday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory and a few showers coming in later today

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Baton Rouge area ahead of another hot and steamy afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: There is a Heat Advisory today for the Baton Rouge area including East and West Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension Parishes. The heat index could reach 112°, despite that today will be your best chance to catch a quick afternoon shower. Showers will become scattered around the area by 5pm. Any showers you do see could pack a punch with very gusty winds, a heavy down pour, hail, and frequent lightning. Everything will clear overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s overnight.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Temperatures are set to climb over the next 7 days. Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day Sunday will bring temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index well into the triple digits. Isolated showers and storms are most likely on Saturday afternoon, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Next week, the heat is expected to really turn up. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s, scratching 100° before factoring in the heat index. Expect a string of heat advisories. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Southwestern Caribbean Sea: An area of low pressure located inland over northeastern Nicaragua is accompanied by a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Additional development is unlikely today while the low remains inland. The system is forecast to move slowly northwestward and could emerge over the Gulf of Honduras where some development is

possible by Friday. Some development is also possible over the southern Bay of Campeche by early next week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, and southeastern Mexico through the weekend.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.