Thursday AM Forecast: Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family

Happy Thanksgiving! Showers will not be around until the afternoon hours.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Your turkey day forecast does have some rain in it. You will start the day with temperatures in the mid-50s with some light cloud cover. As the day goes on more clouds will move in as winds shift out of the south. By lunchtime you can expect some isolated showers to be bubbling up ahead of the main line of showers and storms. Daytime highs will get into the mid-70s before showers start developing. The main line of rain will move in just after sunset. This line will be slow moving and showers and storms will linger into the overnight hours.

Up Next: Your Black Friday forecast will start with some showers and storms but the heavy rain will end before the sun rises. You will be waking up to temperatures in the low-60s. Throughout the day, temperatures will struggle to reach 70° with the dense cloud cover and off and on showers expected. The muggy conditions linger into Saturday. Overnight the clouds will stick around and temperatures will stay in the low-60s.

Showers and storms will move in early from the southwest on Saturday morning. Rain will begin before the sunrises and will stick around into the afternoon hours. With several days of widespread rain, the Capital Area is expected to pick up 2-4” of rain during this span. Sunday we will finally see some changes coming into the forecast with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.