Thursday AM Forecast: Gradually warming up ahead of our next storm system

After a very cold morning, temperatures begin to rebound on Thursday afternoon. That trend will continue through Saturday ahead of our next cold front. That front will be a strong one, and brings out next best shot of seeing showers and thunderstorms.

Today & Tonight: The coldest air of the week has arrived! It is a cold start across the capital area, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Frost is also an issue in some spots. Fortunately, temperatures will quickly climb through the morning. We’ll begin a steady warmup on Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. We’ll see high clouds returning as well, giving the sky a filtered sunshine appearance. We’ll keep cloud cover into Friday morning, and that will help keep temperatures on the warmer side along with a southeasterly wind. We expect morning lows on Friday in the mid to upper-40s in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: The warmup continues through Saturday. High temperatures return to the 70s on Friday and climb to near 80° on Saturday. As this happens, more humidity works its way into the picture. We could see a few spotty showers/sprinkles on Friday as a result – these won’t be a huge deal. Higher rain chances arrive on Saturday night as a cold front passes through the region.

As of now, storm chances appear low for most of Saturday. However, you’ll need to monitor the forecast closely if you have any Saturday evening plans as there is a decent chance of showers and storms. A few storms might be on the stronger side too, but overall severe weather odds are low in the metro area. Severe weather chances are a touch higher in central and northern Louisiana where we find a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather. Baton Rouge is under a Level 1/5 risk for severe storms, an area where only spotty instances of damaging winds or hail are possible.

Behind this cold front, we’re drier and much cooler for the second half of the weekend. This will set us up for some chilly starts early next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

