Thursday AM Forecast: Foggy pattern breaks soon, multiple fronts in the forecast

Another DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for the majority of southeast Louisiana, lasting until 9am. Quarter-mile visibility or less will be possible across much of the region. Remain cautious during the morning drive by taking it slow, using low-beam headlights, and leaving plenty of space between other vehicles. Though not a widespread concern, locations near any active or smoldering agricultural fires could see super fog development with near-zero visibility due to smoke mixing in.

Today & Tonight: No surprises in the forecast this morning with dense fog once again developing. Just like the last several days, the fog will begin to lift and burn off by 9-10am. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight, this week's pattern will finally break. Clouds and elevated winds will not be favorable for fog development. As lift in the atmosphere increases, isolated showers, and maybe even a few thunderstorms will be possible.

Up Next: Into Friday afternoon, hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected. By the evening, activity should begin to taper off, which is good news for high school football playoffs. A cold front will approach Saturday morning, sparking some more isolated showers and storms. There is still some model differences on where exactly this front stalls. It could be closer to the coast, or right across the capital city. For LSU football, a stalling front near the coast will be ideal, as the evening would be completely dry. This is still something to watch at this time. Regardless on where exactly the front gets, anyone north of this boundary will only observe a slight temperature drop heading into the 2nd half of the weekend.

The forecast gets really interesting next week, as another front looks to arrive on Tuesday. Rain looks likely, with some stronger storms not off the table as well. Most guidance does show a passage of this front. Temperatures should drop, but a major change is not expected. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s, with lows in the 50s. A third front looks to approach just beyond the Storm Station 7-day around Thanksgiving. Although its still very far out, there are signs this one could be much stronger. As for now, just expect temperatures to continuously trend down as we move through next week.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Balin

