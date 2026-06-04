Thursday AM forecast: Drier today. Tropical moisture moves in this weekend

Summer heat takes a brief break Thursday as slightly drier air settles into parts of south Louisiana. The break won't last long, with tropical moisture expected to return by Friday and bring increasing rain chances into the weekend.

Today and tonight: Thursday will be one of the drier days we've seen recently, although a few showers remain possible, especially closer to the coast and across portions of the River Parishes. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with increasing east to southeast winds. The bigger story today will be the wind. Strong easterly winds will continue across coastal areas and local waterways, creating hazardous boating conditions and leading to minor coastal flooding during high tide cycles. Coastal Flood Advisories and Small Craft Advisories remain in effect through Friday.

Up Next: Weather conditions begin changing Friday as tropical moisture approaches the Louisiana coast. While the system is not expected to strengthen into a tropical cyclone, it will pull deep Gulf moisture into the region.





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Rain coverage will increase significantly Friday and continue through much of the weekend. Numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected. While widespread flooding is not currently anticipated, periods of locally heavy rainfall and isolated flash flooding will be possible. Rain chances gradually decrease early next week, with temperatures returning to around 90 degrees by Monday and Tuesday.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center continues to indicate that tropical cyclone formation is not expected anywhere in the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean, or Gulf over the next seven days.

A weak tropical low moving through the Gulf will affect Louisiana's weather through the weekend, but current forecasts show no signs of tropical development. Even without development, the system will contribute to gusty onshore winds, minor coastal flooding concerns, rough marine conditions, and periods of heavy rain across portions of the central Gulf Coast.

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– Dave

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