Thursday AM Forecast: Changes start this weekend

Today & Tonight: Visibility will be low through about 10 a.m. today. There is a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Temperatures will continue to trend very warm. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. There may be some drizzle here and there but no significant rainfall. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s. More fog will move in tonight by 10 p.m.

Up Next: High temperatures on Friday are expected to max out in the low 80s. Heading into the weekend, some more steady rain will be in the forecast. Saturday is looking humid and cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday will be cloudy all day and some on and off showers are expected through most of the day. Then, rain will become a daily thing. Isolated showers will be in the area on Monday. Tuesday afternoon is when the next cold front will approach the area. This front will likely bring a risk for severe storms. Stay connected as we learn more. Strong storms are expected to move through later in the day Tuesday and linger overnight into Wednesday. The morning hours of Wednesday will be a bit stormy before we clear out through the rest of the day. Cooler temperatures will move in on the other side. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

