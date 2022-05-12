Thursday AM Forecast: Be ready to dodge some showers and storms today

Afternoon showers and storms could pack a punch today.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures this afternoon will be near 90°. Scattered showers are back this afternoon. These are the summertime storms that are capable of a heavy downpour, gusty winds, frequent lightning and even some street and poor drainage flooding. You may run into a shower on your way home from work today. Not everyone will see rain, but showers will be popping up until about 10 p.m. tonight. Grab your umbrella and be ready for showers. Temperatures overnight will be near 70°.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* has been issued for the Baton Rouge area for Thursday. Light morning winds will reduce pollutant dispersion and continued warm temperatures and sunny skies will enhance ozone formation. Therefore, air quality levels will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in the Baton Rouge area. You can help mitigate this issue and reduce emissions by driving less and refueling very early or very late in the day.

Up Next: Temperatures will keep trending above normal, near 90° on Friday. Overnight temperatures will not offer much relief, staying near 70°. Pop-up t-showers will be around on Friday morning and afternoon. These showers can pack a punch with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours capable of street and poor drainage flooding. It will not rain all day but be ready with your umbrella incase storms pop up over your head. Similar showers and storms will be possible on Saturday, and Sunday afternoon too. None of these days will be total washouts. Big plans this weekend? Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.

Any shower activity will cool temperature quickly. Afternoon highs will trend in the upper 80s through the weekend and in the low 90s again early next week. Next week will start out dry on Monday and Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on sneaky afternoon showers. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!