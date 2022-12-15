Thursday AM Forecast: A chilly start, but how long will it stick around?

A BIG drop in temperatures this morning, but the big question is: How long will it last?

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: We are off to a chilly start this Thursday. Temperatures waking up are about 25° cooler this morning compared to what we saw yesterday morning. Northerly winds will help keep this cooler pattern locked in throughout the day today and into the weekend. Even with sunny skies this afternoon, daytime highs will only get into the low-60s. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the upper-30s with completely clear skies.

Up Next: Your Friday will be a near repeat of today. Temperatures will start off cool and throughout the day temperatures will get into the low-60s. Skies will remain clear until we get into the evening hours. Some clouds begin streaming in from the west and this will add some moisture in the forecast to start your Saturday. Waking up, light showers will be around the area, most people will not see any rain. There will not be enough deep moisture to fuel heavy rain Saturday morning. Once the showers move out, skies begin to clear up and temperatures will heat into the mid-to-upper 50s. Sunday will continue our dry cool pattern. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.