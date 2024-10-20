82°
Three young girls reported missing Saturday evening have been found safe

Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — Three young girls reported missing Saturday evening have been found safe.

According to BRPD, the three girls were last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. in the area of Bon Crest Avenue near Blount Road.

Police said the girls 11, 14 and 11.

Anyone who has any information on these missing children can call BRPD at 225-389-2000.

