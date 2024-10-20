82°
Latest Weather Blog
Three young girls reported missing Saturday evening have been found safe
BATON ROUGE — Three young girls reported missing Saturday evening have been found safe.
According to BRPD, the three girls were last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. in the area of Bon Crest Avenue near Blount Road.
Police said the girls 11, 14 and 11.
Trending News
Anyone who has any information on these missing children can call BRPD at 225-389-2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ talks with the 6th Congressional District candidates as early voting begins
-
Southern University breaks ground on new headquarters for campus police department
-
New Orleans Saints lose to Denver Broncos 33-10, extending losing streak to...
-
15 train cars derailed at Donaldsonville intersection; no injuries, no road blockage
-
Wine tasting event may give preview of Louisiana-grown wine thanks to Southern...