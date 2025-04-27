70°
Latest Weather Blog
Three-vehicle crash along Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road injures 3
CENTRAL - Police officers in Central worked a three-vehicle crash that left three people with injuries Sunday evening.
The Central Police Department said that one vehicle pulled out into the path of another along Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road near Deer Creek Road around 6:45 p.m.
Three people went to hospitals as a precaution but there were no major injuries, officials said.
Trending News
The roadway was blocked but opened back up around 8 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteers, law enforcement participate in National Drug Take Back Day
-
Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Alleged vehicle burglar wanted in four states arrested in Baton Rouge
-
Baker residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive
-
Families enjoy gentle breeze, sunny weather at Port Allen kite festival
Sports Video
-
Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL
-
Southern baseball comes from behind to beat Mississippi Valley State in game...
-
Florida run-rules LSU softball in series opener
-
Two University Lab athletes sign on to continue careers in college
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them