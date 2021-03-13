69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three transported to hospital after CATS bus crash

4 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, March 13 2021 Mar 13, 2021 March 13, 2021 5:00 PM March 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge CATS bus crash left three passengers injured after it crashed at the intersection of Monet Drive and Harry Drive.

According to the Advocate, the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon. An EMS spokesperson said 11 people on board were assessed, and three were taken to a local hospital. 

One of the three reported serious injuries, while the other two had minor injuries. 

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days