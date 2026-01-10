Three Texas students accused of starting fire at high school

Image via KRGV

MCALLEN – Three Texas high school students have been arrested after police say they started a fire on campus.

According to a report from KRGV, the fire started on the McAllen Memorial High School football field in the pole vault area.

According to police, two male students were arrested on Monday and another was arrested on Tuesday. All three were charged with second-degree felony arson.

The students could face up to 20 years in prison along with a $10,000 fine.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 worth of damage. It is still not clear if the students or their parents will be responsible for paying those damages.