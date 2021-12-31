76°
Latest Weather Blog
Three people shot along Greenwell Springs Road on New Year's Eve
BATON ROUGE - At least three people were struck by gunfire along a highway Friday night.
The shooting was first reported around 7 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near Airline Highway.
Sources told WBRZ three people were hurt. Two of the victims were taken by paramedics, and a third person arrived at a hospital separately.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Red Stick Revelry New Year's celebration returns to downtown Baton Rouge
-
Three people shot along Greenwell Springs Road on New Year's Eve
-
Capital area non-profits concerned about post-holiday dip in volunteering
-
News 2 Geaux: COVID precautions encouraged amid wave of new cases
-
News 2 Geaux: LSU Women's Basketball secures win against GA