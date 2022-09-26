79°
Three people hurt in shooting near BRPD headquarters
BATON ROUGE - Three people were rushed to a hospital after a shooting reported about a block away from Baton Rouge Police headquarters late Sunday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims were inside a car stopped on Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard when someone fired shots into the vehicle.
Police later made contact with the victims on East Millburn Avenue, nearly three miles from where the shooting took place.
All three victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
