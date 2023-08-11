Three people escape from Ascension Parish jail

Three people escaped from the Ascension Parish jail Friday night around 8:35 p.m., according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The three inmates are Blake Menefee, 21, of Gonzales, Zachary Freman, 30, of St. Amant, and Logan Delana, 27 of Saicier, MS.

Menefee was charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and illegal carry of weapons; Delana was charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, aggravated flight from a officer, possession with intent to distribute, and illegal carry of weapons possession of firearm by convicted felon; Freman was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff's office has set up a perimeter around the jail and is actively looking for the escaped inmates. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to contact them anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device.

This is a developing story.