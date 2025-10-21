86°
Three people dead in plane crash in Lafayette Parish

By: WBRZ Staff

CARENCRO — Three people died Tuesday morning in a plane crash in Lafayette Parish, multiple local outlets reported. 

The plane crash happened near the intersection of West Gloria Switch Road and La. 93.

Officials are urging that people avoid the area.

