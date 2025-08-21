Three people connected to armed robbery arrested after leading BRPD on chase

Baton Rouge Police arrested three people connected to an armed robbery after a police chase on Wednesday night.

Police first began investigating the trio after officers were flagged down by alleged victims of the Prescott Road robbery on Aug. 4.

Police said that the victims were driving down Prescott when the driver dropped his cellphone between the seats. When the driver stopped, three suspects came out of a home carrying guns, demanding that everyone get out of the car. The driver and the other people in the car were then robbed at gunpoint, police added.

After the incident, the suspects ran inside the home where a woman later identified as Tynia Bass let them in.

Timothy Tyler Jr. and Timothy Courtney were later identified as two of the three armed robbers, police said.

More than two weeks later, on August 20th, Tyler, Courtney, Bass, and another passenger were seen getting into a car and leaving the Prescott Road home. Police were then led on a chase that ended at the Pine Square Apartments on Dougherty Drive.