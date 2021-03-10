Three officers accused of misconduct by LSU football player cleared of wrongdoing

BATON ROUGE - Three Baton Rouge Police officers were cleared Wednesday (March 10) after LSU Football player Koy Moore posted on social media last year, officers "violated" him during an incident in a parking garage.

Although, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned, two of the three officers were issued warning letters for using profanity. The third officer was neither warned nor disciplined for any actions, sources told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto.

An attorney representing the Baton Rouge Police Union, which is a separate entity from BRPD, said the organization hopes that Moore faces repercussions for his "false" account of the incident.

"We are satisfied with how this turned out for the three officers. Through this process, the chief was able to see through the allegations that were clearly unsubstantiated by the video. We are hopeful that LSU will hold Koy Moore accountable concerning his false allegations against these officers," said Kyle Kershaw, attorney for the Baton Rouge Police Union.

Those familiar with the case have told WBRZ, body camera footage did not substantiate the account Koy Moore posted on social media. In November, Moore, a freshman wide receiver, wrote he was handled aggressively and alleged that he was "violated" after the officers unzipped his pants looking for a weapon. It happened as police responded to a complaint about a large party at the Ion apartments near campus.

The three officers were put on leave following the post showing up on social media. In December, Baton Rouge Police allowed the three officers to return to work after reviewing body camera footage.

In December, police said: "If the public was at risk, the officers would not have been put back on the road," L'Jean McKneely told WBRZ then.

Immediately following Moore's post, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Chief Murphy Paul pledged to investigate. The posts also drew responses from Coach Ed Orgeron and Scott Woodward who, at the time, said they supported Koy Moore.

The disciplinary hearing that took place Wednesday was more or less a formality.

"That doesn't mean you're going to be disciplined... it's a disciplinary hearing where you can come in and share info that he got form his investigation and gives the officers a chance to explain their actions with their attorney," L'Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police said last year.

We reached to Moore's attorney. We have not heard back.