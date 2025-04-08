53°
Latest Weather Blog
Three O'Clock Project works to tackle food insecurity, provide food for Baton Rouge families in need
BATON ROUGE - A non-profit organization is working to tackle food insecurity in Baton Rouge.
In 2017, the Three O'Clock Project launched an initiative to provide food for families in needs. It starts in the kitchen at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and from there, they transform donated food into chef-prepared meals before delivering them to their community partners.
Trending News
The organization has donated over six million meals since 2017.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
-
High school culinary students will serve three-course meal at local restaurant
-
2une In Previews: Sneaker Fest 2025
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball defeats Dillard University, 7-4, in mid-week game
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...