Three O'Clock Project works to tackle food insecurity, provide food for Baton Rouge families in need

1 hour 25 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, April 08 2025 Apr 8, 2025 April 08, 2025 10:34 PM April 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A non-profit organization is working to tackle food insecurity in Baton Rouge.

In 2017, the Three O'Clock Project launched an initiative to provide food for families in needs. It starts in the kitchen at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and from there, they transform donated food into chef-prepared meals before delivering them to their community partners.

The organization has donated over six million meals since 2017.

