Three O'Clock Project works to tackle food insecurity, provide food for Baton Rouge families in need

BATON ROUGE - A non-profit organization is working to tackle food insecurity in Baton Rouge.

In 2017, the Three O'Clock Project launched an initiative to provide food for families in needs. It starts in the kitchen at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and from there, they transform donated food into chef-prepared meals before delivering them to their community partners.

The organization has donated over six million meals since 2017.