Three NOLA eateries earn Michelin stars; two capital region restaurants also recognized on newest guide
NEW ORLEANS — Despite being a state defined by world-class cuisine, Louisiana has never been home to a restaurant with a Michelin Star until now.
The Michelin Guide, a guide created by the tire company of the same name, designates excellence to a select few restaurants in certain geographic areas. On Monday, the guide expanded into the American South, welcoming 11 restaurants to its catalog of celebrated eateries, including three in New Orleans.
Emeril's, Saint-Germain and Zasu all joined the list of Michelin Star recipients, with Creole eatery Emeril's being the only new inductee to receive a two-star distinction.
In the capital region, Elsie's Pie and Plate, as well as the St. Francisville Inn, were not given a star but made the guide's 2025 Recommended Restaurants List.
"The cuisine of the American South is a rich blend of cultural influences, brought to life by skilled chefs who have crafted some of the region’s most iconic dishes,” Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, said. “Our anonymous Inspectors were deeply impressed by the region’s culinary prowess, and this inaugural selection reflects their findings — from Southern staples like barbecue, Creole and seafood, to international flavors. We welcome these restaurants to the MICHELIN Guide family and toast to all the chef and restaurant teams honored tonight.”
The entire list can be found here.
