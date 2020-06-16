Latest Weather Blog
Three months after tragic crash kills New Orleans TSA agent, accused driver is arrested
KENNER - Kevin Nguyen, a 28-year-old TSA agent who worked at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was killed in a February 16 crash, and three months after the tragic incident, a LaPlace woman has been arrested in connection with Nguyen's death.
According to The Advocate, 55-year-old Stephanie White was arrested and booked with negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding and violating a traffic control signal.
Lt. Michael Cunningham, a spokesman for the Kenner Police Department, says White sped through a red light at a Kenner intersection while driving more than 80 mph and slammed into Nguyen's vehicle, instantly killing him.
White was a behind the wheel of a pickup truck southbound on Kenner's Williams Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m. when police say she ignored a red light at the intersection of Airline Drive.
White was driving 80 mph in a 40-mph zone when she crashed into the driver's-side door of Nguyen's car, "T-boning" the vehicle, according to authorities. The force of the impact pushed Nguyen's car more then 220 feet.
White was also seriously injured in the crash, according to authorities. She was hospitalized during a portion of the investigation.
Police determined that White was not impaired at the time of the accident, Cunningham said.
White was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on June 2 in Gretna and, released on the same day on a $100,800 bond.
She's due in Jefferson Parish court for a September 2 status hearing.
