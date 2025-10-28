72°
Latest Weather Blog
Three monkeys from Tulane still loose following truck crash on I-59 in Mississippi
HEIDELBERG, Miss. - Rhesus monkeys from Tulane University escaped from a truck following a crash on I-59, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the wreck happened near Mile Marker 117. Officials said all but one of the escaped monkeys "have been destroyed."
Deputies said later that following a count from Tulane officials, three monkeys remain unaccounted for.
Tulane University has been notified and plans to send a team to pick up the caged monkeys tomorrow, JCSO said. They also issued a statement to WBRZ saying the primates belong to another entity and are not infectious.
Trending News
Deputies initially said the monkeys carried hepatitis C, COVID-19 and herpes, which Tulane disputes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How a 1920s child actor's case could influence change to Louisiana's high...
-
Crews break ground on Groom Road Corridor Improvement Project in Baker
-
DOTD doing nightly maintenance on I-10 East near Siegen Lane
-
Monkeys from Tulane University escape following truck crash on I-59 in Mississippi
-
LPSO: Deputies arrest 5 men for dealing fentanyl, meth, more drugs out...
Sports Video
-
Southern's offense showed improvement in McNair's first game as interim head coach
-
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Frank Wilson speaks to the media for the first time as LSU's...
-
How a 1920s child actor's case could influence change to Louisiana's high...
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job