97°
Latest Weather Blog
Three men arrested after police find drugs, guns during traffic stop in Hammond
HAMMOND — Three alleged gang members were arrested by Hammond Police after a traffic stop.
Police stopped a car with the three men inside on July 15. Brennon Thompson, 18, was a passenger in the car and had several outstanding felony warrants. The car's other occupants, Dejon Warner, 24, and Jacorey Brumfield, 23, were on parole for weapons charges.
After a search of the car, police found a handgun, an assault rifle pistol and two bags containing suspected marijuana.
Trending News
Police then arrested the three men, who were all identified as members of Hammond gang “Most Turnt Youngins." Police said the trio were booked into the Hammond City Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales Police chase alleged burglars into EBR; end pursuit out of 'abundance...
-
70 for 70: Ernest Gaines
-
2une In Previews: Bayou Endurance Challenge to raise money for cancer awareness
-
2 the Classroom: Zachary school district working to get employees another raise
-
Sunday Journal: Looking back on the 2016 police ambush that left four...