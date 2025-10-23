Latest Weather Blog
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams
BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s basketball players Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley were named to the coaches' preseason All-SEC teams on Wednesday.
Johnson and Williams were named to the All-SEC First Team, while Fulwiley was featured on the All-SEC Second Team. LSU was picked to finish third behind Texas and South Carolina, with Oklahoma and Tennessee rounding out the top five.
The preseason poll consisted of votes by SEC coaches. These coaches were unable to vote for their own players in the selection process.
Earlier this month, Johnson was selected to the first team, Williams to the second team, while Fulwiley was not selected by the SEC’s media members.
Trending News
The Tigers' season starts with two exhibition games at the end of the month — Mississippi College on Oct. 23 and Langston on Oct. 30 — before the formal season opener on Nov. 4 against Houston Christian in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Manship School honors life of award-winning journalist Stanley Nelson
-
'We'll have to go bigger:' Skelebrity Graveyard in Baton Rouge draws crowds
-
Protestors rally against police brutality on Wednesday evening
-
Central Police searching for person of interest in hit and run at...
-
BRPD trying to identify suspect in deadly shooting at Church's Chicken on...
Sports Video
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Turner Goldsmith
-
LSU football preps for another mobile quarterback
-
New Zydeco head coach speaks, team unveils new jerseys at 2025 Media...
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!