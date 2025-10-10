Three juveniles injured in shooting at Baker apartment complex

BAKER - Three juveniles were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at the Camellia Trace Apartment complex on Groom Road, officials said.

Officials responded to a call around 3:40 p.m., and the victims are in stable condition. The Baker Police Department said a 15-year-old appeared to be mishandling a gun inside an apartment, and the juveniles sustained injuries to their hand and wrist, and the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

No other information is immediately available.