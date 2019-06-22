Three heroic Central Private graduates saved four distressed swimmers while on senior trip

DESTIN, FL- Three Central Private graduates saved the lives of four people while on their senior trip.

The incident happened last month in Destin, FL on Crystal Beach. The three boys, Blake Kolb, Parker Toural, and Brant Marshall were enjoying their last hoorah with a few classmates at the beach on May 27th.

The group set up a pop-up tent on the sand for some shade. As the day went on the boys trickled back to their rented beach house leaving the tent by the water.

Later that afternoon, Blake Kolb, Parker Toural, and Brant Marshall went to retrieve the tent around 4 p.m. while the rest of the group showered for dinner. As they were packing up the tent they began to hear screams for help coming from the water. The searched, but couldn't seem to find anyone in distress.

They thought it was just people playing around, but then they heard the cries again this time louder and more frantic. The boys were then able to spot four people struggling far in the water because they were caught in the rip current.

The boys immediately sprang into action swimming to the individuals rescue. It was a struggle but with the help of bystanders, the boys were able to save a mother, Tiffany Tran, 50, her two children; Ryan Tran, 17, Kaitlin Tran, 21, and an unidentified teen.

The rescued swimmers were all transported to the local hospital. The boys then headed back to their beach house to alert their chaperones about what happened. Blake, Parker, and Brant were checked out to make sure there was no water in their chests.

The trio then went to the hospital to visit with the Tran family. The family was extremely grateful for the grads heroic actions. The boys were asked if there was any hesitation to help the swimmers and would they do it again if the occasion arises. Each of the brave Central Private Graduates emphatically stated they did not hesitate for a second to help and would do it again without hesitation.

Mrs. Sam Kolb, a chaperone and the mother of Blake Kolb, believes that it was a little more than being at the right place at the right time.

“There is a reason the kids left that tent on the beach, and that those boys went to get it at that exact time. God had a bigger plan that day," Mrs. Kolb said.