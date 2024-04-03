70°
Three dead at makeshift homeless encampment in Jefferson Parish

1 hour 19 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, April 03 2024 Apr 3, 2024 April 03, 2024 12:34 PM April 03, 2024 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

JEFFERSON PARISH - Three people were found shot and killed Wednesday at a makeshift homeless encampment in a wooded area behind a neighborhood. 

The Jefferson Parish sheriff Joe Lopinto told WWL-TV the tents behind the Jefferson Parish neighborhood had been there for a while, but the killings appeared recent. 

Lopinto did not give the identities of the victims, but said not all of them were male. 

A nearby resident told WWL she was shocked to hear the news. She told the station the neighborhood is very quiet, and she was not aware of the makeshift encampment before Wednesday. 

