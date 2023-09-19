Three capital area schools earn 2023 National Blue Ribbon honors

BATON ROUGE - A handful of schools in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes were among the nine institutes across the state of Louisiana that received National Blue Ribbon honors this week.

In Baton Rouge, Saint Joseph's Academy and Saint Luke's Episcopal both made the cut. In Denham Springs, Juban Parc Elementary School, was also honored.

You can read the full announcement from the Louisiana Department of Education, including a list of the state's honorees, below.

The U.S. Department of Education today announced nine Louisiana schools have been named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The winning Louisiana schools are located in Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Lincoln, Livingston, Natchitoches, Ouachita, St. Tammany, and Terrebonne parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

“These nine Louisiana schools have set a standard of academic excellence that’s on par with the nation’s premiere K-12 academic institutions,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to the families, students, and educators of this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools. Their dedication to academic excellence is an example of what’s possible for Louisiana schools.”

The Louisiana schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

-Baton Rouge – Saint Joseph's Academy, Diocese of Baton Rouge

-Baton Rouge – Saint Luke's Episcopal School, Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana

-Covington – Archbishop Hannan High School, Archdiocese of New Orleans

-Denham Springs – Juban Parc Elementary School, Livingston Parish Public Schools

-Houma – Broadmoor Elementary School, Terrebonne Parish School District

-Natchitoches – NSU Elementary Lab School, Natchitoches Parish School Board

-Ruston – A. E. Phillips Laboratory School, Lincoln Parish Schools

-Shreveport – Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, Caddo Parish Public Schools

-West Monroe – Boley Elementary School, Ouachita Parish Schools

With its 40th cohort, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools. National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective and innovative school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The U.S. Department of Education invites public school nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education officials in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Nonpublic schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.