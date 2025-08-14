Three arrested, two still sought after police pursuit Wednesday night ends off Airline

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested and two people are still being sought after a police chase ended just off Airline Highway late Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were working overtime when they tried to perform a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, which led to a chase. Five people eventually abandoned the vehicle on Landwood Drive, one of whom was arrested near the vehicle and two others were arrested at the WoodSpring Suites.

One of the people arrested was a juvenile. The others were identified as 18-year-old Sirdonavon Jordan and 19-year-old Jazzamin Rosenberger.

Two others, who were not immediately identified, were being sought for their alleged involvement in the chase.