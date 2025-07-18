Latest Weather Blog
Three arrested in Gonzales drug investigation
GONZALES — Three people were arrested after a multi-month drug investigation into heroin and methamphetamine distribution in Gonzales.
Agents began their investigation after receiving information that Vivian Langlois, 35, was distributing drugs in the Gonzales area. A warrant was issued for her arrest, along with a search warrant for her residence on Burnside Avenue.
On July 8, Langlois was taken into custody along with Kendrick Fobb, 38, and Jason Grisaffe, 38, who were present at the residence during the execution of the warrant.
Langlois was booked with two counts of distribution of heroin and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Fobb was booked with one count of principal to distribute heroin, and Grisaffe was booked with one count of failure to appear and one count of fugitive from another jurisdiction.
