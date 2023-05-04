Three arrested in early April killing of 23-year-old

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested Wednesday evening for the killing of a 23-year-old man two weeks prior.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Antonio Johnson was shot multiple times and died along Harelson Street near Fairfields Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on April 3.

On Wednesday, April 19, police arrested 25-year-old Mark Shorter, 22-year-old Javan Shorter and 21-year-old Terry Barnes for Johnson's murder.

The three were arrested at a hotel along North Harrells Ferry Road. They were each booked on a count of first-degree murder.