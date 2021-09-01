Thousands without power three days after Ida; what energy companies are doing about it

Entergy crews work to restore power in Baton Rouge after Hurricane Ida (August 31, 2021)

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, three days after Hurricane Ida carved a path of destruction through south Louisiana, just over 93,000 Entergy customers remain in the dark in the capital area.

This is in addition to the area's many Demco customers who are without lights.

On Tuesday, Demco reported that 60,000-80,000 of their customers did not have power, and the company said in a statement that restoring power "will be a weeks long effort."

But as of Wednesday morning, the precise number of Demco customers impacted by outages is unknown as the company's online outage map appears to be down.

Demco says local crews are rushing to restore power, adding that they're doing so with assistance from supporting crews from out of town.

The company says, " Crews have been rolling in from Florida, Oklahoma, Missouri, Alabama and Kentucky to help us restore our system."

According to the energy company, their crews are working 16-hour days that begin 'at 6 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.- every day until the work is completed.'

Entergy, likewise, reports that its crews are, "making progress in the Baton Rouge area, restoring power as quickly and safely as possible."

The company explained that during large-scale disasters such as Ida, power restoration is a multifaceted process.

In a Facebook post, Entergy said, "When crews build their restoration plans, they start at the source. If power can't make it from the generating plant to your local substation, it can't be delivered to your neighborhood or your street.

First, power plants are restored, then large transmission lines.

Next, substations are brought online. Local substations must be functioning in order for energy to reach the power lines on your street."

In any case, as crews work to restore power, people in Baton Rouge are doing what they can to withstand the heat, heavy traffic triggered by stoplight outages, and the overall anxiety of not knowing how long these conditions will continue.

Click here for a list of grocery stores that are open for business in Baton Rouge.

For the latest traffic information on Wednesday morning, WBRZ’s live traffic reports are available to view online from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.