Last chance for Ascension residents to sign up for hurricane debris pick-up

Debris pick-up from Hurricane Ida will soon wrap up in Ascension Parish.

The deadline to register for the final round of pick-ups is Monday, Oct. 25.

"We really do feel like we will complete all of the debris pick-up by the end of October," Ascension Parish Communication Director Martin McConnell said.

So far, the parish has picked up 320,000 cubic yards of debris. The pick-up crews are working seven days a week to get the job done.

"We are going to pick up every stick of debris that is in the parish," McConnell said.

Residents can register for the pick-up here. Those without internet can call the citizen service center at (225) 450-1200.