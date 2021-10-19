69°
Latest Weather Blog
Last chance for Ascension residents to sign up for hurricane debris pick-up
Debris pick-up from Hurricane Ida will soon wrap up in Ascension Parish.
The deadline to register for the final round of pick-ups is Monday, Oct. 25.
"We really do feel like we will complete all of the debris pick-up by the end of October," Ascension Parish Communication Director Martin McConnell said.
So far, the parish has picked up 320,000 cubic yards of debris. The pick-up crews are working seven days a week to get the job done.
"We are going to pick up every stick of debris that is in the parish," McConnell said.
Residents can register for the pick-up here. Those without internet can call the citizen service center at (225) 450-1200.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Last chance for Ascension residents to sign up for hurricane debris pick-up
-
Former flight attendant explains how passengers survived fiery plane crash
-
Councilmember removed from contentious Ascension drainage meeting after shouting at attendees, colleague
-
State sets up mediation program to resolve Hurricane Ida insurance disputes
-
WATCH: Councilmember removed from meeting after shouting at attendees, colleague