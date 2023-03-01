84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thousands without power off Highland Road near LSU campus Wednesday

Source: WBRZ
UPDATE: Power was restored to the area around 12:45 p.m.. 

BATON ROUGE - A power outage affected businesses and homes along Highland Road Wednesday.

According to Entergy, the outage affected Highland Road between West Lee Drive and Kenilworth Parkway. Approximately 4,000 customers were left without power as of 11:20 a.m.. 

Entergy's outage map reported power was expected to return by 1:30 p.m.. It was unclear what caused the outage. 

