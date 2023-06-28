78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thousands without power in Baton Rouge area

5 years 8 months 4 days ago Sunday, October 22 2017 Oct 22, 2017 October 22, 2017 7:51 PM October 22, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Over 15,000 power outages were reported in the greater Baton Rouge area as severe weather hit the area Sunday morning.

According to Entergy, more than 1,500 residents are still without power as of 4 p.m. Sunday after overnight weather downed power lines and cut power to areas in and near Baton Rouge.

Crews are currently out working in multiple areas attempting to restore power.

Click HERE to view Entergy's outage map.

