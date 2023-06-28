78°
Thousands without power in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Over 15,000 power outages were reported in the greater Baton Rouge area as severe weather hit the area Sunday morning.
According to Entergy, more than 1,500 residents are still without power as of 4 p.m. Sunday after overnight weather downed power lines and cut power to areas in and near Baton Rouge.
Crews are currently out working in multiple areas attempting to restore power.
