Thousands without power after outages in Livingston, St. Helena parishes

WALKER - Thousands of people in Livingston and St. Helena parishes are experiencing power outages, according to both DEMCO and Entergy maps.

According to DEMCO maps, 9,965 people in Livingston Parish and 5,013 people in St. Helena Parish experienced outages as of 5:30 p.m.

Entergy had 3,174 people experiencing power outages in the city of Walker.

The Walker Police Department said traffic lights are not functioning and advised residents to stay off roadways until the weather clears.

According to DEMCO officials, the company is actively monitoring the outages and plans to begin sending crews to restore power once the more dangerous parts of the storm pass.