Thousands without power after outages in Livingston, St. Helena parishes
WALKER - Thousands of people in Livingston and St. Helena parishes are experiencing power outages, according to both DEMCO and Entergy maps.
According to DEMCO maps, 7,745 people in Livingston Parish and 5,011 people in St. Helena Parish experienced outages, although that number is down to 20 people for St. Helena as of 5 p.m.
Entergy had 2,246 people experiencing power outages in the city of Walker.
The Walker Police Department said traffic lights are not functioning and advised residents to stay off roadways until the weather clears. No estimated time has been given for the power to return.
