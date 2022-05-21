73°
Latest Weather Blog
Thomas and Faulkner's multi homer game powers Southeastern baseball past A&M Corpus Christi in SLC Elimination game
Just forty eight hours ago, Southeastern baseball was hanging their head after losing their Southland tournament opener against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
But revenge is a dish best served with the heat of a south Louisiana Saturday.
Preston Faulkner and Shea Thomas each belted two homeruns to give the Lions an 18-11 victory, thus eliminating the Islanders from the tournament.
Faulkner, the conference homerun leader, was 3 for 4 with a double, 2 homers and seven runs batted in. Thomas was just a hit better going 4 for 5 with 2 homers and 7 RBI.
Trending News
Lions will face UNO at 7:30. Southeastern has to beat the Privateers twice to advance to the conference tournament championship game against the winner of the Lake Charles Bracket.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...